After starting the season brightly following his big money move, it’s fair to say that Alvaro Morata hasn’t really kicked on as much as he would have hoped for in second half of the campaign.

The Spaniard ended the campaign with just 15 goals and six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions and failed to make Spain’s World Cup 2018 squad.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and the Evening Standard claimed last week that the Turin giants have made contact with Chelsea over a potential swap deal for Chelsea and former Juventus striker, Morata.

A move could benefit all parties involved especially as Higuain alerted Premier League clubs that he would love to play in England’s top division one day.

When questioned about his future by ESPN, as re-reported by the Metro, Higuain said: “I have a contract with Juventus and no one has communicated anything different.

“I’m very calm, my soul stays in Turin for now. But I would love to play in the Premier League, it fascinates me a lot.”

The bookies have installed a Juventus as favourites for Morata’s potential next destination, but another Italian club are amongst the names too.

Alvaro Morata next club odds

To stay at Chelsea – 11/10

Juventus – 5/4

AC Milan – 9/2

Inter Milan – 16/1

PSG – 18/1

Napoli – 20/1

Atletico Madrid – 20/1

Roma – 33/1