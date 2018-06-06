Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has sent a message to the Premier League by admitting that he would ‘love’ to play in England, according to the Metro.

The 30-year-old is currently on international duty with Argentina and has long been one of the world’s finest and most consistent goalscorers.

This season he helped Juventus win another consecutive domestic double and comes off the back of a campaign in which he scored 23 goals in 50 games, since joining from Napoli in 2016 for a fee of £75.3m, as per the Metro.

He enjoyed a great spell at Napoli in his last season too when he netted 38 goals in just 42 games.

When questioned about his future by ESPN, as re-reported by the Metro, Higuain said: “I have a contract with Juventus and no one has communicated anything different.

“I’m very calm, my soul stays in Turin for now. But I would love to play in the Premier League, it fascinates me a lot.”

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Higuain has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in a deal which would be worth at least €63m.

Further, Calciomercato suggests that the Argentine international could leave the Serie A giants and join the west London outfit also.

The Evening Standard claimed last week that Juventus have made contact with Chelsea over a potential swap deal for Chelsea and former Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata.

After starting his Chelsea career in positive fashion, the Spaniard ended the campaign with just 15 goals and six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions and failed to make Spain’s World Cup 2018 squad so a move could benefit all parties involved.