Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly demanded a massive increase in wages from Real Madrid if the Spanish giants are to keep ahold of the Portuguese ace this summer.

Spanish news outlet Cadena Cope are stating that, as re-reported and translated by the Mirror, Ronaldo is demanding a whopping £88M-a-year if he’s to continue playing for the European champions.

The news outlet are also reporting that Ronaldo is after a new deal that will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024, and that Madrid aren’t willing to budge over Ronaldo’s wage demands.

Ronaldo is, undoubtedly, one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch, and it would be absolutely mad to think of him in a shirt that isn’t the famous white of Real Madrid.

The Portuguese talisman has been sensational for Los Blancos ever since he moved from Man United in 2009, with the forward being the main spearhead behind their two league titles and four Champions League titles since his arrival.

If Real aren’t going to give into to what Ronaldo is reportedly asking for, it would be massively interesting to see if the forward ends up leaving the Bernabeu, and what club he ends up signing for next should he do so.