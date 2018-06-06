Chelsea in advanced talks to beat Arsenal to £40million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly making good progress on a deal to sign Nice midfielder Jean Seri in an exciting summer transfer window swoop.

The Blues’ negotiations over the Ivory Coast international are now said to be at an advanced stage, according to RTL, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

This follows another recent claim by the Daily Mirror that Arsenal were also in for the £40million-rated star, but that Chelsea were in pole position to secure his signature.

Seri has shone in Ligue 1 to become regarded as one of the top central midfield players in Europe, and he seems exactly what Chelsea need this summer.

The west Londoners made the big mistake of selling Nemanja Matic to rivals Manchester United last summer, and have since signed three big flops in midfield in the form of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley.

Seri would surely be a major upgrade on any of those three and prove a dream partner for N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

Beating other top clubs to his signature would also be a boost to Chelsea as they look to get their mojo back after a hugely disappointing season that saw them finish outside of the top four.