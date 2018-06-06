Real Madrid in pole position to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to £175million transfer

Bayern Munich are reportedly playing hard ball over allowing star player Robert Lewandowski a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Poland international’s future has been the subject of much speculation for some time now, with a number of elite sides linked with a swoop for his signature.

However, ESPN’s Bayern Munich correspondent Mark Lovell has provided an update on the situation, stating that Bayern are keen not to sell and will only accept offers of around £175million.

He also tweeted that Lewandowski seems unconvinced by the prospect of moves to either Chelsea, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain as he holds out instead for his preferred move to Real Madrid.

With an asking price like that, the Spanish giants would surely hold a major advantage anyway due to their financial power, but it seems their prestige and recent immense success is also likely to have a great deal of sway.

latest on Robert Lewandowski from @SPORTBILD – Bayern Munich playing hardball — will not answer phone for agent Pini Zahavi unless offer of more than 200 million euros. — Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) June 5, 2018

Lewandowski reportedly “unconvinced” by a move to PSG, Chelsea or Man Utd – Madrid remains his "dream" club and gets his juices flowing @lewy_official @realmadriden — Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) June 5, 2018

One of the best strikers in the world, Lewandowski would be ideal to replace Karim Benzema up front after a below-par season from the Frenchman.

The 29-year-old has shone at Bayern and at Borussia Dortmund before that, so it’s unsurprising perhaps that he fancies a new challenge in a different country.