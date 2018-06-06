Liverpool are eyeing a shock transfer for Stoke City forward Xherdan Shaqiri, according to The Mirror.

As per the report Shaqiri, 26, has a £12 million release clause in his Stoke contract that can now be activated after they were relegated and Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp is targeting a move to provide more firepower upfront.

MORE: Tottenham rival Chelsea for £30million Premier League star that gives big clue over transfer plans

As per The Express, Shaqiri said he wanted to leave the Potters after they finished in the Premier League’s bottom three, but hoped to still ply his trade in England.

He said this week, as per the report: “It is no longer a secret that I will leave Stoke City. I would love to stay in England, but I do not want to rule anything out.”

France Football reported a few days ago, as translated by the Sun, that Sadio Mane was set to join European Champions Real Madrid this summer, and that only a fee was needed for the move to be completed.

The 26-year-old was in brilliant form this term, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions, so if he does move away from Anfield then Shaqiri could help ease the goalscoring burden off duo Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Despite being relegated with Stoke City, Shaqiri still posted some great numbers.

The Swiss international scored eight times and provided seven assists for a struggling Potters side and is a valuable asset from deadballs and set-plays.

Liverpool have done some fantastic business already this summer with the signings of Naby Keita and former Monaco midfielder Fabinho, as noted by BBC Sport, as they hope to mount a serious title challenge next season.