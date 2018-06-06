Jose Mourinho blocks Manchester United star’s desired transfer to Champions League giants

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly blocking any potential transfer involving David de Gea this summer as he continues to hope for a move to Real Madrid.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim Mourinho is refusing to negotiate De Gea’s exit, which will be music to the ears of most Red Devils supporters.

De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and would be a huge loss to United as they look to put together a world class squad capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Having finished 2nd in the league in 2017/18, albeit 19 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, United have a chance to close that gap with some smart signings and by keeping their best players.

Selling the Spanish shot-stopper would be a major step backwards, so it’s good to see Mourinho isn’t even entertaining the idea.

United recently announced an agreement for the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred and fans will now hope for one or two more big-name arrivals in midfield and defence.