Manchester United remain confident of signing £55million Premier League star

Manchester United reportedly remain confident of sealing the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld this summer.

This is despite talks recently stalling somewhat, most likely over Spurs’ £55million asking price for the Belgium international, according to the Evening Standard.

Alderweireld looks a worthwhile purchase for United, having shown himself to be one of the finest defenders in world football over the last few years.

With United hardly strong in that position after another unconvincing season from the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, Alderweireld could significantly strengthen the club in that area of the pitch.

£55m also doesn’t look too much for a club like United to cough up for a top class player, so fans should have some optimism that a deal can be done, as United reportedly do.

The Manchester Evening News recently reported that Alderweireld may only end up at Old Trafford in a swap deal, with Tottenham also keen on Red Devils forward Anthony Martial.

It remains to be seen how likely this is, however, and the Standard’s latest update makes no mention of such an exchange.