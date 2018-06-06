Manchester United launch last-minute bid to HIJACK £30m star’s move to major rivals

Manchester United have reportedly joined the running to sign Sevilla defender and top Barcelona transfer target Clement Lenglet this summer.

The young Frenchman has been strongly tipped to seal a transfer to the Nou Camp on July 1st, as per recent reports from various sources in Spain.

MORE: Jose Mourinho desperate to bring key Real Madrid ace to Man United to bolster squad

However, L’Equipe now report that United are very much in the running and this would be a typical Jose Mourinho hijack to get one over one of his old nemeses.

The Red Devils also need to strengthen at the back this summer, and may be more able to tempt Lenglet with regular first-team football than Barcelona.

Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti remain the main men at Barca and will be some work to dislodge from the side, meaning Lenglet could do well to look elsewhere.

The 22-year-old looks a top young talent who could provide United with the kind of upgrade they need on under-performers like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back.

With his release clause so low as well, £30million looks a bargain for United if they can successfully hijack this move late on.