Manchester United closer to STUNNING £100m transfer following Mauricio Pochettino decision

Manchester United look to have been handed a major boost to their transfer pursuit of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer.

With Mauricio Pochettino staying at Spurs instead of making the move to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, Eriksen’s departure seems more likely for two reasons.

According to Don Balon, the Denmark international is now a leading transfer target for prospective Real manager Michael Laudrup, with his fellow countryman unsurprisingly a big fan of his.

CaughtOffside also understands Madrid are all the more eager to raid Tottenham for one of their star players following the failure to land Pochettino.

The Spanish giants are huge admirers of the work the Argentine has done in north London and if they cannot land the manager responsible for so much of it, they’re keen to see if they can bring in some of their players.

Throughout the season other big names such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli have also been linked with Los Blancos, while Toby Alderweireld has also been considered, though he has his heart set on staying in the Premier League.

On top of that, CaughtOffside understands Spurs are prepared to fund Pochettino with plenty of new big-name additions to the squad, but only on the understanding that big enough bids for star players must also be considered.

Eriksen has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United for around £100million, with the player known to be keen on the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

So while a battle with Real seems likely, United’s chances have also been given a significant boost by recent developments.

