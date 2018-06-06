Deal confirmed: Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United fans what they can expect from new signing

Manchester United have announced the signing of Diogo Dalot from Porto, with Jose Mourinho delivering an exciting message to the club’s fans about the player.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Portugal and looks an exciting prospect who could have a very bright future at Old Trafford as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

While Dalot may be unlikely to become first choice in United’s defence straight away, Mourinho clearly rates him as a player, calling him one of the best full-backs in Europe of his age group.

‘Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,’ Mourinho told United’s official site.

‘He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

‘In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.’

This announcement follows the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as well, in what has to go down as a strong start to the summer for United in strengthening the key areas that needed improvement.

The Red Devils were far behind Manchester City in the title race last season and there may be more new faces needed to close that gap, but for the time being Mourinho’s side have made a strong start.