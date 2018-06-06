Messi vs Ronaldo: Who ranks higher in Forbes’ top 10 list of highest-paid sports stars?

Forbes have released their top 100 highest-paid sports stars and unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made the top 10 list.

The figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned between 1 June 2017 and 1 June 2018.

Last year Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list, however, he slipped into third behind Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentina star was paid $111m (£82.9m), while the Real Madrid forward pocketed $108m (£80.7m).

Another footballer also made the top 10 list.

Neymar earned $90m (£67.3m) after his big-money move to PSG last summer in a world record fee and sits at No.5.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr reclaimed the No.1 spot with earnings of $285m (£212.8m) after his mega-fight fight with fighter Conor McGregor last August.

From a British perspective, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton came in 12th making him the highest paid British athlete, followed by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at number 25 and golfer Rory McIlroy at 26.

Forbes’ top 10 list of highest-paid sports stars

1 – Boxer Floyd Mayweather, $285m (£212.8m)

2 – Footballer Lionel Messi, $111m (£82.9m)

3 – Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, $108m (£80.7m)

4 – Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, $99m (£74m)

5 – Footballer Neymar, $90m (£67.3m)

6 – Basketball player LeBron James, $85.5m (£63.9m)

7 – Tennis player Roger Federer, $77.2m (£57.7m)

8 – Basketball player Stephen Curry, $76.9m (£57.5m)

9 – American Football player Matt Ryan, $67.3m (£50.3m)

10 – American Football player Matthew Stafford, $59.5m (£44.5m)

