£114m star drops Manchester United transfer hint on Instagram

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been seen dropping a pretty big hint at a potential transfer to Manchester United on Instagram.

With Fred’s agreement on a move to Old Trafford made official yesterday, the Serbia international was seen liking an Instagram post relating to the deal.

Milinkovic-Savic has long been linked with a move to United, with the latest update being that there is an agreement in principle over the deal but that Lazio are holding out for a whopping £114million for him, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

The 23-year-old would be a superb addition in United’s midfield alongside Fred, with Jose Mourinho certainly looking in need of one more new addition in that area.

Michael Carrick has retired from playing, while Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract with the Red Devils.

Having impressed in Serie A, Milinkovic-Savic looks the ideal man to come in and give United plenty of new quality options in the centre alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

Given all the speculation linking the player so strongly with United, it certainly looks a tad suspicious that he’s been so public in liking the Fred transfer deal, which in modern football is always the kind of thing that creates headlines – and he’ll know it.