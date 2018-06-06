What channel is England vs Costa Rica on? Live Stream, Match Preview, Odds, Squad and Kick-Off Time

England host Costa Rica in an international friendly tomorrow evening in their final warm up encounter ahead of the World Cup 2018 finals in Russia.

The Three Lions head into the game full of confidence after they beat Nigeria 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday evening after a positive first half.

READ MORE: Video: England ace scores stunning goal as he bags screamer in training ahead of World Cup

Gary Cahill opened the scoring from a corner, before Harry Kane put Gareth Southgate’s men 2-0 up.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi then reduced the deficit but England held on for the win.

They will face a Costa Rica side who are ranked 25th in the world and Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, Bryan Ruiz and Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas are among the star names.

With just over a week away until the World Cup – Southgate’s men will sure to want victory to come into the tournament in good form.

When is England vs Costa Rica and what time is kick-off?

England host Costa Rica at Elland Road on Thursday 7 June, with kick-off at 8pm.

What channel is England vs Costa Rica on?

The game is available to watch live on ITV, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

England and Costa Rica fans will also be able to live stream the game from the ITV hub.

England vs Costa Rica team news

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to feature after they were given extended break following last weekend’s Champions League Final by Southgate, according to the The Telegraph.

Alexander-Arnold will be vying for a starting place after he scored a brilliant goal in training yesterday.

As per the report – Jamie Vardy is also expected to play for Southgate’s side after he failed to come off the bench against the Super Eagles on Saturday.

“There might be a couple of players we want to see in certain positions against Costa Rica,” Southgate said as per the report.

“We have to pin down what we have learned (against Nigeria), what we do not need to see any more of and what exactly do we need to see ahead of the game on Thursday.”

Phil Jones, missed the Nigeria game as his partner is due to give birth, according to Goal,

England vs Costa Rica odds

England – 1/3

Draw – 18/5

Costa Rica – 9/1

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (both Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Phil Jones (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, (Liverpool), Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham), Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young (both Man Utd), Fabian Delph (Man City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Man City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Costa Rica World Cup squad:

Keylor Navas, Patrick Pemberton, Leonel Moreira, Cristian Gamboa, Ian Smith, Ronald Matarrita, Bryan Oviedo, Oscar Duarte, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Johnny Acosta, David Guzman, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Randall Azofeifa, Rodney Wallace, Bryan Ruiz, Daniel Colindres, Christian Bolanos, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell, Marco Urena.