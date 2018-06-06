Arsenal have reportedly completed a deal to sign highly-rated youngster Yacine Adli from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year contract.

French outlet RMC are claiming the deal is ‘official’, though there has as of yet been no official announcement from either club on the transfer.

This follows lengthy speculation linking Adli with Arsenal, in what looks like becoming the second new signing of the Unai Emery era at the Emirates Stadium.

The 17-year-old looks a hugely promising addition for the Gunners, and is capable of operating either in central midfield or on the right-hand side.

While Adli may be unlikely to go straight into the Arsenal first-team, fans will hope he is one for the future as the club clearly seemed keen to prise him away from PSG as soon as possible.

Arsenal have a proud history of identifying top young talent and giving youth a chance in their senior side, so Adli may fancy his chances of a first-team breakthrough before too long, unlike at a club with so many big names on their books like PSG.