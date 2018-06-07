Arsenal are reportedly interested in sealing the transfer of RB Leipzig right-back Lukas Klostermann this summer as their rebuild under new manager Unai Emery continues.

The young German is described as being a powerful full-back, and seems ideal for the new-look side Emery looks to steer back to the glory days next season.

German outlet Bild link Arsenal with an interest in Klostermann, continuing a recent trend of the Gunners looking at signing players from the Bundesliga.

This is likely due to their head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who previously worked with Borussia Dortmund, and who is widely felt to be the main man in charge of identifying signings at the Emirates Stadium these days.

BBC Sport have claimed Arsenal are close to signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Mislintat’s old club Dortmund, while another RB Leipzig player, Emil Forsberg, has also been linked with the north London giants by Expressen, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal also notably signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund in January, while another former BVB man Henrikh Mkhitaryan also joined from Manchester United.

Klostermann could be another fine talent emerging in the German top flight, and his versatility could be useful to Arsenal as they already have Hector Bellerin and new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner as options at right-back.