Arsenal rival Liverpool for transfer of £52million La Liga star

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a new ‘keeper in recent times, with Petr Cech no longer looking up to the required standard of being first choice for a top club.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper Bernd Leno is among the players in Arsenal’s sights, but Cillessen could be a decent option as well.

Mundo Deportivo have recently linked the Dutchman with Liverpool, and reported that he has a release clause of just £52million.

It seems little surprise then that Don Balon are now claiming Arsenal could be in for him as well, with the former Ajax man perfectly fitting the bill for their needs at the moment.

Despite being a backup at Barca, Cillessen would likely be a major upgrade on Cech and David Ospina as an option in goal for Arsenal.

And at £52m, he’s reasonably affordable, even if the north London giants don’t quite have the spending power of some of their rivals.