Arsenal and Liverpool are set to rival each other in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany shot-stopper Bernd Leno.

It’s been reported by German news outlet Bild that, as re-reported and translated by the Sun, both the Gunners and the Reds are keen on signing the German international.

MORE: Liverpool given green light to sign World Cup star amid reports of bargain fee

It’s also being reported by the news outlet that the goalkeeper’s current deal with Bayer contains a release clause of £22M, a bargain price for a player of Leno’s quality.

Leno has been a fantastic signing for Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen since his move from fellow German side Stuttgart in 2011.

The German international has managed to keep a total of 100 clean sheets in all competitions in just 304 appearances for Bayer, a fantastic return.

The 26-year-old’s displays for Bayer helped the club massively in helping the club secure a fifth placed finish in the Bundesliga last season, and the Europa League football that comes with it for next season.

If either Liverpool or Arsenal are successful in their attempts to land Leno, either side will certainly have a quality shot-stopper on their hands.