Chelsea star speaks about Antonio Conte for the first time since taking cheeky dig on Instagram

Chelsea winger Willian has spoken about Antonio Conte for the first time since he posted *that* photo on Instagram after the FA Cup final.

The Brazil international was only a substitute in that game as the Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 to lift the trophy, and didn’t seem entirely happy afterwards.

MORE: Chelsea ready to axe £30million signing as they chase Jean Seri transfer

Posting on Instagram, Willian notably blocked Conte out of the celebration pictures by covering him in trophy emojis.

This certainly suggests all is not well between the player and the Chelsea manager, whose future is in doubt going into this summer after a difficult season.

Despite winning the FA Cup, the west Londoners dropped out of the top four places, so miss out on Champions League football for next season.

The Daily Express have reported that Conte could now be replaced with former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc.

Conte, meanwhile, has been linked with possibly taking the Real Madrid job by the Daily Mail, but Willian insists he respects the decisions made by the manager.

‘Sometimes to stay on the bench is difficult but I respect the decision of the manager,’ Willian is quoted by the Metro.

‘I don’t have anything more to say about my club because now I want to have focus here on the national team and the World Cup.’