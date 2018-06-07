England host Costa Rica at Elland Road in their final international friendly before the World Cup 2018.

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold start after they were given extended break following last weekend’s Champions League Final by Southgate, according to the The Telegraph.

Alexander-Arnold had been pushing for a start after he scored a brilliant goal in training and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed yesterday he would make his senior international bow.

Jack Butland will start in goal against Costa Rica, with Jordan Pickford having started the previously friendly against Nigeria, according to Sky Sports.

“We will make a lot of changes,” said Southgate. “At some point Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a debut. I have no qualms (about starting him first World Cup game). That is why he is here.

“I have not a player in the squad I wouldn’t think twice about putting into the opening game.

“He is here on merit, his quality has been top and he’s settled in with the group really well. It is a huge moment for him of course but well deserved.”

Jamie Vardy also starts for Southgate’s side after he failed to come off the bench against the Super Eagles on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire and Danny Rose also start.

As for Costa Rica side who are ranked 25th in the world there are familiar faces on show with Arsenal forward Joel Campbell and Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas starting.

Bryan Ruiz is on the bench.

England vs Costa Rica starting lineup

England XI

Here’s how the #ThreeLions will line up for our final game ahead of the @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/ZGb7mMl0c9 — England (@England) June 7, 2018

Costa Rica XI

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (both Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Phil Jones (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, (Liverpool), Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham), Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young (both Man Utd), Fabian Delph (Man City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Man City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Costa Rica World Cup squad:

Keylor Navas, Patrick Pemberton, Leonel Moreira, Cristian Gamboa, Ian Smith, Ronald Matarrita, Bryan Oviedo, Oscar Duarte, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Johnny Acosta, David Guzman, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Randall Azofeifa, Rodney Wallace, Bryan Ruiz, Daniel Colindres, Christian Bolanos, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell, Marco Urena.