Enhance your World Cup Viewing with a VPN

The 2018 football World Cup in Russia is easily this summer’s biggest sporting event. The tournament showcases 32 countries playing 64 games for the chance to own bragging rights as the world’s best football team.

If you’re on holiday during the World Cup, or if you’re looking to save money by streaming matches online, using a virtual private network (VPN for short) to access free, live streams is the best way to watch the World Cup online.

How does a VPN let me watch the World Cup?

A VPN is an online privacy service that lets you bypass content restrictions that are commonly used to protect copyrighted material. For example, if you live outside the UK, you can’t access BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub. But, connecting to a VPN allows you to pretend to be in a different country, unblocking streams that would usually be unavailable.

Sticking with the example given above, with a VPN you can connect to a UK server and with it you get a new UK IP address. With this new IP address, you have unrestricted access to the online streams of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub – who will be showing all of England’s World Cup matches.

How can I find a VPN for watching the World Cup online?

As the world’s top authority on VPNs, BestVPN.com have outlined just how easy it is to use a VPN service to stream the World Cup. The entire process from start to streaming can be done in just a few minutes. You can even watch World Cup match highlights and full replays using your new VPN!

This year’s World Cup will be filled with action that you won’t want to miss. Use a VPN to watch the World Cup online from anywhere and you won’t miss a second!