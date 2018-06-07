Pep Guardiola has spoken about the rumours linking PSG superstar Neymar with a potential switch to Champions League holders Real Madrid, according to Goal.

The Brazilian star moved to PSG in a world record fee last summer £200m, as per Goal, but has been linked with a shock move to Real Madrid – as reported by ESPN FC.

A move would cause shock waves in the footballing world and Madrid would be become a force in La Liga to challenge reigning champions Barcelona.

And former Barca manager Guardiola acknowledged that despite a potential switch to the Spanish capital being possible, it would not be easy for Neymar to depart France.

“Madrid? Yes, I’ve seen that, but I don’t know, I don’t know,” he said after participating in the Costa Brava Legends Trophy, a golf tournament, in the report by Goal.

“I know that it’s not easy to leave PSG. Leaving PSG will not be easy because PSG are PSG, but in football we know that everything’s possible.”

Interestingly, Guardiola was also asked whether Neymar could play under him at Manchester City – however, he ruled out any possibility of this occuring.

“Will he sign for Manchester City? I’m not going to PSG and he’s not coming to Manchester.”

Neymar, 26, has made had a positive impact in the French capital after joining last summer before injury halted his season, however, he will be hoping to create an impact for Brazil at this summer’s World Cup after returning from his injury woes.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani formed a formidable partnership for PSG, scoring numerous goals.

Neymar was crowned Ligue 1 Player of the Year, despite missing a large part of the season, however, the Selecao star boasted great statistics for PSG this term, scoring 19 goals and contributing to 13 assists.