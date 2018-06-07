Amazon made history today by becoming the first streaming service to buy the Premier League rights to air live games in the UK and Ireland.

Amazon will show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years from 2019, after winning one of the final two broadcast packages.

The other package of 20 games was bought by BT Sport for £90m – which adds to their total of live games to 52 for a season.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will screen 112 – including prime-time Saturday night fixtures.

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore described Amazon as an “exciting new partner”.

Here are all the details about the deal below.

How many Premier League games will be shown on Amazon?

As mentioned above, Amazon will show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years from 2019.

When will Amazon show Premier League games?

Amazon will air every game from the first round of midweek fixtures in December and all 10 matches on Boxing Day for three years.

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon?

The matches will be available free to Amazon Prime’s UK members.

To obtain a Prime membership, it costs £79 annualy or £7.99 a month.

For those unfamiliar with Amazon Prime – it can also be streamed on any Smart TV, mobile device or through an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

According to the BBC, Amazon will also show weekly highlights of all Premier League games throughout the season, however, it has not been announced when they will be shown as of yet.