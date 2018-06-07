Barcelona ready to offer €40m and three players to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to major transfer

Barcelona are reportedly ready to make a stunning offer to seal the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to sources in Spain.

Don Balon claim the Catalan giants would be prepared to pay €40million and offer Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez to Napoli in order to push the deal through.

MORE: Barcelona plot stunning €100million-plus-player transfer deal with Liverpool

The report states this complicated deal has left Lionel Messi surprised, but it seems like potentially fine business for Barca to strengthen at the back.

With Javier Mascherano recently leaving and players like Thomas Vermaelen and Yerry Mina struggling to impress, signing a top class centre-back like Koulibaly makes a lot of sense.

The Senegal international is undoubtedly one of the finest in Europe in his position, having also recently been linked with big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Barcelona under-achieved in the Champions League last season despite winning La Liga fairly comfortably, and a signing like Koulibaly could be just what’s needed to help them become a force in Europe again.