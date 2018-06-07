Liverpool contact Champions League giants over transfer of £80million star

Liverpool have reportedly made an enquiry to Atletico Madrid over the potential transfer of goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

However, they have subsequently been told it would cost them £80million to sign the Slovenia international – a fee that is well out of their price range, according to the Daily Mirror.

Oblak has long been regarded as one of the finest ‘keepers in the world and would have been a dream signing for Liverpool to solve that problem position between the sticks.

Still, it seems the Reds will have to look elsewhere to find an upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, though in fairness that shouldn’t necessarily be too hard or have to cost them a fortune.

The Mirror also links them with an interest in Roma’s Alisson, though Southampton ‘keeper Alex McCarthy may be the more realistic target.

Either way, it seems Liverpool are currently struggling to find the new number one they want after Karius’ horror-show in the recent Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

The German, who had generally impressed since replacing Mignolet as the established first choice, dropped two major clangers in the final in Kiev as Real won 3-1 in somewhat fortuitous and comical fashion.