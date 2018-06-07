Liverpool are set to be rivalled by Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli in the race to sign Barcelona and Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Don Balon are reporting that the Italian giants are on the lookout for a new ‘keeper after getting rid of Pepe Reina, and that they have singled out Cillessen as the player they want to replace the Spaniard.

The news outlet are also stating that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are interested in the Dutchman as well, and that the player is set to cost any side a total of €60M.

Despite playing second fiddle to German star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the Nou Camp, Cillessen has still managed to make a significant impact for the Spanish giants.

The Dutch international only managed to make a total of 11 appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season, with the majority of these coming in the Copa Del Rey.

Despite only making a handful of appearances for the Blaugrana, Cillessen still played a big part in helping the club secure silverware, as he kept seven clean sheets in nine Copa Del Rey appearances to help the club win their fourth consecutive cup.

If Cillessen goes to either Napoli or Liverpool, one thing’s for certain is either side will certainly have a top quality ‘keeper on their hands.