Barcelona plot stunning €100million-plus-player transfer deal with Liverpool

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu is reportedly plotting a stunning swap deal transfer with Liverpool involving Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembele.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are keen to use the Reds’ interest in Dembele to their advantage as they try to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Salah this summer.

MORE: Liverpool star admits he’s working to persuade £80million star to seal LFC transfer

The Spanish outlet claim Barcelona could try offering €100million and Dembele to Liverpool in order to bring Salah to the Nou Camp in what would be a quite sensational deal.

Major swap transfers are pretty rare, especially ones involving two such big names and elite clubs.

Liverpool won’t want to lose their Egyptian star after just one season in which he scored a remarkable 44 goals in all competitions to scoop up the PFA Player of the Year and Golden Boot awards, whilst also helping the club reach the Champions League final.

Dembele, however, is one of the best young players in the world and would be a fine replacement up front, despite his struggles so far at Barca.

The France international could do with playing more often, and would likely find the style of play of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool easier to fit in with.

Liverpool could also likely do plenty with an extra €100million to spend, with Klopp doing some fine work in the transfer market recently.