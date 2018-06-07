Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has hinted that Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri could leave this summer, after reports yesterday linked him with shock move to Liverpool.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are eyeing a shock transfer for the Stoke City forward with the report suggesting that he has a £12 million release clause in his Stoke contract that can now be activated after they were relegated.

Gary Rowett replaced Paul Lambert as Stoke manager after the Potters were relegated to the Championship but made it clear that the Swiss star could be sold only if the price was right.

“No player will leave the club that is contractually with the club unless the club feel it is a good deal and the right deal for them,” said Rowett, who was speaking at his first press conference, as reported by Sky Sports.

He continued: “That is the most important thing, but on the flip side to that, if players say they want to leave, then I want to work with players that want to be at the club.

“I want to put players on the pitch next season that want to be in a different league and understand the challenges of that league.

“I want players who are committed to Stoke City and if players want to leave I will try and find the best solution to make that happen if that is the case.”

The Mirror said Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp is targeting a move to provide more firepower upfront and Shaqiri could provide that.

Despite being relegated with Stoke City, Shaqiri still posted some great statistics last term.

The Swiss international scored eight times and provided seven assists for a struggling Potters side and is a valuable asset from deadballs and set-plays.

He could also provide cover to Liverpool’s deadly trio: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.