Liverpool star Roberto Firmino admits he’s spoken to fellow Brazilian Alisson about sealing a transfer to Anfield this summer and will continue to do so.

The Reds front-man is set to go to the World Cup with the Roma goalkeeper, who has shone as one of the finest players in the world in his position in recent times.

With Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet far from convincing as long-term options for Liverpool, it is little surprise to see Alisson’s name come up as a target for Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old was recently linked with the club by the Times, but with Roma demanding as much as £80million for his signature.

Alisson has also been linked with other big teams like Real Madrid and Chelsea by Don Balon, and Firmino has suggested he’s aware his international team-mate has other offers, though he’ll keep ‘pinching’ him about joining him at Anfield.

‘Yes, he (Alisson) asked me about Liverpool and I hope he can come here, but I know he has other proposals,’ Firmino told a press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

‘From time to time I will give him a pinch to come to Liverpool and help us, but it’s with his agents.’

Liverpool fans will dearly hope Firmino’s efforts are successful, with a new ‘keeper surely needed to help the club become more serious contenders for big trophies next season.