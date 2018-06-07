Manchester United and Chelsea offered transfer of €200million superstar

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to have been offered the transfer of Robert Lewandowski this summer by his agent.

According to Bild, the Bayern Munich striker is being offered to the Premier League pair and to Real Madrid by Pini Zahavi as he looks to orchestrate a big summer move for his client.

However, the German outlet report that Bayern are demanding as much as €200million to let him go, so it remains to be seen if the likes of United and Chelsea will feel they have enough to take Zahavi up on his offer.

It is rare, however, that such a top class striker is made available like this, so it could be worth some negotiating as he would undoubtedly add a great deal to any of the teams mentioned above.

Chelsea more than anyone are in dire need of a new signing up front this summer after the disappointing form of Alvaro Morata last season.

United could also see Lewandowski as an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku, while the Poland international would almost certainly replace the below-par Karim Benzema as first choice up front for Real Madrid.

With 151 goals in 195 games for Bayern, Lewandowski seems worth paying big money for, but at 29 years of age many clubs may well see £175m as just a step too far, even if United and Real are among the richest in the world and known for their big-money purchases.