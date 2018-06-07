Jose Mourinho chasing Premier League & Serie A forwards in major change of Manchester United transfer plans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfer of a new striker this summer as he no longer views a new left-back as a top priority.

According to the Independent, United have looked into backups at centre-forward like West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic and Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic as Mourinho is prepared to show faith in Luke Shaw and Ashley Young as options at left-back.

This is a surprise turnaround from the United boss, with the Independent noting that there had been links with big names like Alex Sandro and Kieran Tierney as options for the Red Devils in that position.

Young was largely first choice for United last season, and though he was solid enough he isn’t a natural left-footer and has spent most of his career as an attacking midfielder.

Shaw, meanwhile, has not seemed to earn Mourinho’s trust on a regular basis and perhaps doesn’t seem ideally suited to the way the Portuguese likes his teams to play.

Still, it seems United could stick with Young and Shaw for at least one more season as Mourinho seeks cover for Romelu Lukaku up front.