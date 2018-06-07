Real Madrid make approach for vital Manchester United figure

Real Madrid have reportedly been in tough with the entourage of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho over taking over from Zinedine Zidane.

OkDiario report that Mourinho has become one of Real’s targets to become their new manager, following Zidane’s shock departure last week.

The Portuguese tactician worked at the Bernabeu earlier in his career, spending three seasons in charge of Madrid, winning La Liga in 2011/12.

Still, his time at the club ended on a sour note and it remains to be seen if he’ll be keen to leave United so soon after signing a new contract at Old Trafford anyway.

Other big names have been linked with the Real Madrid vacancy, with the Daily Mail also claiming they’re in for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after failing to land Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino.

It remains to be seen how United fans would respond to Mourinho’s departure, with the 55-year-old hardly the most popular man at the club at the moment.

That said, he has done decent work in difficult circumstances to turn the team into title contenders again, whilst also winning three trophies last season.

Le 10 Sport have also noted how important Mourinho was in persuading Fred to join the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer, with the former Madrid boss clearly important in helping lure big names to Manchester.