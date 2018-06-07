Jose Mourinho in talks with €57million star’s agent about Manchester United transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been exchanging messages with the agent of West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic over a potential transfer.

This is according to Osterreich, who state the Austria international is a target for United and that early negotiations have taken place with his brother and agent.

The report adds that West Ham would likely want around €57million for their star attacker, who shone for the club last season following a big move from Stoke City.

Many United fans won’t exactly see Arnautovic as the kind of player they want their team to be in for, but it’s been suggested by the Independent that Mourinho is keen to add more depth up front.

The Independent’s report also lists Arnautovic as an option for the Red Devils, along with a similar style of player in Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic.

This makes sense for United after the departure of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic last season, with little in the way of backup for Romelu Lukaku up front.

Arnautovic, 29, scored 11 goals in 31 Premier League games for West Ham in 2017/18.