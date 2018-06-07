Liverpool are reportedly hoping to seal their next summer signing within the next few days as they are eager to wrap up the transfer of Nabil Fekir in particular before the World Cup begins.

This is according to the Liverpool Echo, who report that the Reds want to make Lyon star Fekir their next summer addition in a £60million deal.

The France international has long been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with the Daily Mirror reporting of a breakthrough of sorts due to Liverpool now being the only club he wants to join.

This is despite a previous report from L’Equipe also linking Chelsea and Manchester United as admirers of the 24-year-old, while the Echo also mention Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid as keeping an eye on his situation.

Fekir has scored 59 career goals to date for club and country, as he’s emerged as a real star for both Lyon and France in recent times.

Last season was arguably his best yet, and he seems a perfect fit to play a variety of roles at Liverpool, either as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho in attacking midfield, an alternative out wide to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, or even an option in that false 9 role that Roberto Firmino has played so well.