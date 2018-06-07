Not going to Russia? This BenQ 4K Projector is guaranteed to bring the World Cup home and is perfect for a football party

This summer is all about the World Cup and us chaps at CaughtOffside plan to enjoy the action in style.

Three of our brave boys are headed out to follow England’s group campaign first hand, but it will be the lads left behind who have the best view after picking up a BenQ 4K Projector.

The TK800 model is an absolute game changer when it comes to hosting summer football parties as it can be used inside or out.

No more closing the curtains to stop the sun reflecting off the screen because this fine piece of kit – which costs less than a trip to see England lose in Kaliningrad – displays a stunningly crisp, 100-inch picture whatever the conditions.

We watched the play-off final on a glorious 26°C day in south London and later took in a re-run of the Champions League final in total darkness!

We weren’t able to properly enjoy the UCL final due to us all constantly bashing away at our keyboards all Saturday night… So, we’re about to rewatch it in full with a few of our England Soccerstarz pals on our brilliant new #BenQTK800 4K projector ????#BenQFootballParty pic.twitter.com/36EBconGlC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 31, 2018

BREAKING: Loris Karius looks even more of a ? when projected across 100 inches. Look away, Lions ???? pic.twitter.com/9gjJFqlIIt — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 31, 2018

The projector is easy to set up and, although it is a sturdy machine weighing just over 4kg, moving it from place to place is no hassle.

External speakers are an optional addition but are far from necessary as the projector has a built-in sound system which will make you feel like shouty commentator Jon Champion is standing right next to you in your back garden.