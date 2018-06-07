It looks like bad news for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the running to seal the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, who reportedly has an agreement to join Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Poland international has everything agreed to move to the Bernabeu this summer, which follows on from reports that the Spanish giants had been his first choice.

MORE: Real Madrid line up Chelsea raid after two big-name rejections

Bild have claimed Lewandowski is being offered around by his agent Pini Zahavi, with Manchester United and Chelsea also the clubs to have been made aware of the player’s desire to move.

That report also stats Bayern Munich want a whopping €200million for their star striker, who has scored an incredible 151 goals in his four seasons at the Allianz Arena to establish himself as one of the most lethal goal-scorers on the planet.

The 29-year-old would be an ideal upgrade on Karim Benzema, who was below-par for much of the season just gone, despite scoring the crucial opener in the Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Lewandowski could have been ideal for United and Chelsea, both of whom need to improve significantly on a disappointing 2017/18 campaign in which the former finished 2nd but never really challenged for the title whilst also losing the FA Cup final, while the latter dropped out of the top four and therefore next season’s Champions League.

Don Balon claim, however, that Lewandowski’s move to Madrid could go through once the club name a new manager, with club president Florentino Perez set to inform Zinedine Zidane’s replacement that a deal is in place for the attacker.