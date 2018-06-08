After capturing the signing of Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus, Arsenal are again looking to raid the Old Lady to solve their defensive issues, according to reports.

Calciomercato have said that the north London giants are looking to bring in Juventus defenders Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani, however Marseille will be looking to bring in the former.

Benatia will lead Morocco at the World Cup in Russia next month and his reputation has grown in Europe after playing for a host of top clubs.

He had impressive stints at Udinese and Roma and he went on to win two Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich before returning to Italy in 2016 and winning two Serie A titles with Max Allegri’s side.

Tuttosport also claimed that the Gunners are said to be prepared to offer a contract to Benatia last week.

However, the purchase of Rugani may be harder to obtain, as his agent has claimed Juventus have never contemplated selling the young Italian defender and is sure to get more minutes next season.

“It’s been a very positive season for Daniele,” Torchia told TuttoJuve as re-reported by Talksport.

“He’s played more than 1000 minutes in the league and made 26 appearances, including 25 as a starter.

“It’s a nice improvement compared to the previous season and there is space to be able to do better next year.

“At Juventus it’s not enough just to be a good defender, you always have to do more.

“Juventus have always considered him unsellable and have never considered selling him.

“The club are very satisfied, they have great respect for the lad and don’t want to deprive themselves of his football qualities.”

The Gunners conceded 51 times this past season in the Premier League and made 15 errors leading to a goal, according to the official Premier League website, and the additions of either defensive duo could be a very good additions to Emery’s squad if they can secure a deal.

Defence is clearly an area for concern for Emery as Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ father claimed that his son will move to Arsenal, choosing them ahead of Man Utd, as noted by The Mirror, in a £16m move.