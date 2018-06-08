Arsenal have reportedly made a contract offer to Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they join the running alongside Manchester United and other major clubs for a transfer.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A, becoming regarded as one of the finest players in the world in his position, and one of the top youngsters in the world overall.

MORE: Arsenal transfer target threatens to leave if Real Madrid hire Chelsea’s Antonio Conte as manager

Arsenal signing him would be a major statement, though the Sun report that his asking price might prove too much for the Gunners.

This follows a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, translated by the Metro, stating that Manchester United had also agreed a deal in principle for Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

Still, it seems his future remains up in the air as the Sun cite quotes given by journalist Giulio Cardone to Radio Sei saying United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also in for him.

Cardone is quoted as saying Arsenal have offered more money to the player in terms of a contract, but that they are not close to meeting Lazio’s asking price.

‘Currently the teams that are really on the player are Manchester United and PSG,’ he said.

‘Then there are two others who have shown interest: Arsenal and Real Madrid who have offered more to the player, but do not approach the figures offered by the others to Lazio.’

If Arsenal could somehow find the cash to get this deal done it would be a major statement of intent as they prepare for a new era under Unai Emery.