Arsenal transfer target threatens to leave if Real Madrid hire Chelsea’s Antonio Conte as manager

Arsenal could be boosted in their hopes of securing the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco if the Spanish giants appoint Chelsea’s Antonio Conte as their next manager.

Gianluca Di Marzio has linked Conte as having had some contact with Real over replacing Zinedine Zidane, though the report also suggests he has some reservations about taking the position.

MORE: Rio Ferdinand names the surprise Arsenal star who should be scoring “10-15 goals a season”

It remains to be seen how this one will pan out, but Isco certainly doesn’t seem keen on the idea of working under the strict and demanding Conte, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet states that the 26-year-old has made it clear he’d look to leave if the Italian tactician came in, following speculation linking him with Arsenal.

Diario Gol have mentioned the Gunners and Manchester City as among Isco’s admirers, so Conte joining could play right into the Premier League giants’ hands.

Madrid would surely do well to keep hold of Isco, however, with the Spain international showing himself to be one of the finest creative players in Europe in recent times.

And yet, he hasn’t always been an automatic starter for the club, so they may not be too concerned about losing him if Conte is indeed their main target to replace Zidane.