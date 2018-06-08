Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly has one major concern about replacing Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager.

The Italian tactician is said to be concerned about how receptive the Madrid dressing room might be to his methods and that they might not understand them or work well with them, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Conte has shone as one of the finest managers in the world during stints with Juventus and Chelsea, even if things appear to have turned a little sour at Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Express suggest Laurent Blanc could be set to replace Conte at Chelsea, and it would be interesting to see where the Blues boss ended up next.

It seems Real Madrid might not be the ideal option despite Di Marzio stating there has been contact between him and the Spanish giants.

Zidane will certainly prove a tough act to follow at the Bernabeu, having gone out on a high with Los Blancos with a third Champions League win in less than three seasons in charge of the club.

No wonder any potential manager is worried about convincing the players who’d done so well under Zidane to adopt a new approach.