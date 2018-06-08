Chelsea look set to miss out as reports in Spain claim Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is prepared to seal a surprise transfer to Juventus.

In return, Gonzalo Higuain could then move to replace the prolific Poland international at the Allianz Arena, according to Don Balon.

This is bad news for Chelsea, who were recently linked as admirers of Higuain by Calciomercato as they look in dire need of a replacement for the struggling Alvaro Morata up front.

The Argentina international has been hugely prolific during his time in Serie A with both Napoli and Juventus, and could be ideal for Bayern if they lose Lewandowski.

Don Balon state that the 29-year-old has given the green light to move to Juventus, despite some talk of a possible move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish outlet’s report, however, states that Madrid seem to be now prioritising a move for Tottenham front-man Harry Kane over Lewandowski.

This is despite another recent report from Don Balon that claimed Lewandowski had agreed terms on a move to the Bernabeu that was largely expected to go through once the club appointed a new manager.