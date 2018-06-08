Eden Hazard aims dig at England after Belgium ‘Golden Generation’ comparison

Eden Hazard is hopeful Belgium can make the most of their ‘Golden Generation’ of star players – in contrast to England.

The Three Lions and Belgium are both in the same World Cup group and face each other in a potential crunch game in Kaliningrad on June 28.

Belgium boast a host of genuine talent such as Kevin de Bruyne, Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Toby Alderweireld and Thibaut Courtois, but Hazard feels that his team must capitalise on this and not make the same mistakes England did in the past.

“We know what we are. We are good players, we all play in the big games in England, in Italy and in Spain,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“Ten years or 15 years ago, you had this ‘Golden Generation’ in England but you won nothing. Now I think the fans, journalists, all of Belgium, the country just wants to win something.

“We have a ‘Golden Generation’ – we just want to win something now. Can we be different to England? Maybe, maybe, we will see.”

Belgium will look to their star man Hazard to inspire them at this summer’s football gala as he has been Chelsea’s talisman since his move from French side Lille in the summer of 2012.

The Belgian international has managed to get a total of 89 goals and 75 assists in 300 games for the west London side, and won two Premier League titles in the last four seasons.

He also scored the winning goal as Chelsea beat Manchester Utd in the FA Cup final last month.