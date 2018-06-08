England well-prepared for World Cup bid

England’s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Tuesday was the perfect preparation for the upcoming World Cup finals in Russia.

Gareth Southgate’s side head into the tournament on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run and hopes are high that the Three Lions can continue their improved form when they kick-off their campaign against Tunisia on June 18.

Read on as we look at the England’s first round group and assess their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

England

England have been dreadful at the last two World Cups, but Southgate appears to have them heading on an upward curve.

They qualified with ease for Russia and they have emerged unscathed from friendlies against the likes of Brazil, Germany, Netherlands and Italy.

Southgate has been bold with his team selections in England’s final two warm-up games and plenty of players will head into the tournament in good form.

England should progress alongside Belgium to the knockout stage and a probable last 16 tie against either Poland or Colombia looks winnable.

One of the most popular football betting tips at this World Cup is for England to get knocked out in the quarter-finals, but Southgate will be hoping to take them even further.

Belgium

Belgium are the favourites to win the group following an impressive qualifying campaign where they scored 43 goals and conceded just six.

With Thibaut Courtois in goal and a strong defence in front of him, Belgium are difficult to break down.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will be a handful for most teams and England will need to watch them closely when the two sides meet on June 28.

England won 1-0 in a friendly when they last met Belgium in 2012 and a similar result at the Kaliningrad Stadium would probably secure top spot in the group.

Tunisia

Tunisia finished first in their their group during the final qualification stage in Africa, but they were pushed hard by DR Congo.

Recent friendly victories over Iran and Costa Rica, along with draws against Portugal and Turkey, means they head into the World Cup in decent form.

Former Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri is their star man and he will hope to show what he can do after a difficult time of things at the Stadium of Light.

England ran out 2-0 winners when the two sides met at France 1998 and a similar scoreline is expected in Russia.

Panama

Panama qualified for the World Cup after finishing ahead of Honduras and the United States in the final CONCACAF qualification round.

They scored just nine goals in ten games during qualifying and it would be a major shock if they were able to take something from the games against England and Belgium.

Panama failed to score in warm-up matches against Northern Ireland and Norway and they look destined to finish bottom of the group.