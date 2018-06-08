(Image) Napoli star Dries Mertens destroyed by absolutely savage banter from his wife Kat Kerkhofs

Napoli forward Dries Mertens tried bantering off his missus but it backfired absolutely spectacularly.

The Belgium international is known for his witty social media antics, and posted a funny caption to an image of himself looking somewhat shocked during a recent game.

MORE: Carlo Ancelotti wants Napoli to raid his former club for €60million transfer

Mertens attempted to engage in some cheeky wife banter by accompanying the post with the caption:

Only for his WAG, Kat Kerkhofs, to respond with an even better line:

See the exchange for yourself below, but we can safely say Kerkhofs is the clear winner here. Unlucky, Dries.