Emre Can and Jon Flanagan will both leave Liverpool following the expiry of their contracts this summer, the Anfield side have confirmed.

Can’s future has been subject to intense speculation in recent months and Sky Italy reported that he has already agreed a four-year deal with Juventus.

According to Tuttosport, Emre Can will undergo his medical and sign his contract with the Old Lady next week, with the transfer being delayed due to his post-season holiday.

The German international will leave four years after joining the Merseyside giants from Bayer Leverkusen.

Can went on to make 167 appearances in all competitions and scored 14 goals, regularly featuring for Jurgen Klopp and becoming a mainstay in the Liverpool midfield before a back injury curtailed his season in the campaign just gone.

His final appearance came in the Champions League final defeat, when he appeared as a substitute, which Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

It will be a blow for Liverpool to see him leave, at the age of 24, and his peak years ahead of him.

However, it appears Klopp has already put in place plans for next season with the incomings of Naby Keita and Fabinho.

Furthermore, the Anfield side are reported to be on the verge of signing Nabil Fekir with the Guardian claiming the France international should still complete a £53 million move to Anfield, despite Lyon publicly denying the reports that a deal is in place for him to leave.

Jon Flanagan leaves Liverpool after making 51 appearances for the club.

Liverpool wish both well and said in a statement: “Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks all departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future.”