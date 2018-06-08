Liverpool keen on €100million-plus-player transfer deal with Champions League giants

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a potential swap deal involving Mohamed Salah moving to Real Madrid and Marco Asensio moving to Anfield as part of the transfer.

According to Diario Gol, the Reds would also want a cash payment of €100million on top of that, as they value Salah at €200m after his sensational season in the Premier League.

While Liverpool fans won’t want to see a quality goal-scorer like Salah leave so soon, the potential arrival of Asensio as part of the deal looks incredibly tempting.

The Spain international has been a key player for Real Madrid in recent times, making an impact and showing himself to be one of the top young players in Europe whenever given a chance in the first-team.

Still, there’s no doubt Asensio might feel he deserves to play more, which seems more likely if he joins a team like Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp could do with a player like him to replace Philippe Coutinho after losing the Brazilian to Barcelona in January, though the Guardian also suggest Lyon’s Nabil Fekir is set to join the club.

In which case, Asensio would more likely serve as a direct replacement for Salah himself, but with an extra €100m to spend as well, who knows how much Liverpool could strengthen their squad ahead of the new season?

Diario Gol add that ultimately it is Asensio who will decide his future, but previous reports from Don Balon have suggested he’s sought assurances over his future as he weighs up his situation this summer.