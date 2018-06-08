Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in three of the same players as both clubs chase the transfer of a new goalkeeper this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Reds and Los Blancos have both been showing an interest in signing either Roma ‘keeper Alisson or Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.

MORE: Liverpool given green light to sign World Cup star amid reports of bargain fee

And the latest name on their agendas is Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, says Don Balon, with the two clubs doing battle in the Champions League final at the end of last month and continuing to prove major rivals in the summer transfer market.

A new ‘keeper seems a particular priority for Liverpool, with Loris Karius badly at fault with two big mistakes in that Champions League final clash as Real ran out 3-1 winners.

Madrid could also do with an upgrade on Keylor Navas, even though the Costa Rica international has generally been a solid and reliable performer between the sticks in recent times.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is known for pursuing big-name ‘Galactico’ signings, and one of Alisson, Courtois and Oblak would fit that description more than Navas.