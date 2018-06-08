Club chief confirms Manchester United transfer approach over €30million attacker

Manchester United have been in touch about sealing the transfer of highly-rated young attacker Dennis Man, his club’s president Gigi Becali has confirmed.

The Red Devils seem to be admirers of the 19-year-old as they perhaps have one eye towards building for the future despite generally being linked with so many more established names.

Gareth Bale has been linked as one big-name target by the Daily Record, while another surprise option in attack could be West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic, according to the Daily Mirror.

Still, United could also be ready to try a slightly cheaper move to bolster their squad, with Man catching the eye at Steaua Bucharest in recent times.

It seems the Premier League giants have made contact with the club over a move, but their president Becali seems determined not to sell the promising starlet.

He has, however, set an asking price of just €30million, which isn’t too much for a club like United, even if it does seem slightly steep for such a young and unproven player.

‘Manchester United asked me about Dennis Man and I want €30million (£26m),’ Steaua president Becali is quoted by the Metro. ‘I know that they won’t pay this amount, but the player isn’t for sale.’