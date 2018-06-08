£88m Manchester United star offered surprise transfer to rivals Chelsea

Paul Pogba is reportedly being offered around a number of top clubs at the moment, with the France international’s future at Manchester United looking in doubt.

And in a shock development, one of the teams being offered his services is said to be Premier League rivals Chelsea, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Don Balon.

Pogba has struggled during his time at Old Trafford, struggling to fit in in Jose Mourinho’s tactical setup, leading to talk he could be on his way out this summer.

Diario Gol have previously claimed Pogba can leave if United can receive an offer in the region of £88million, but it’s not clear if that would also apply to other English clubs.

Mourinho could be left extremely red-faced if the 25-year-old were to go on and shine for a club like Chelsea, in a similar style to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, both of whom he sold earlier in their careers before they went on to become world class performers for Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

Pogba certainly seems capable of that kind of response to a disappointing spell at United, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea could afford him.

The Daily Record have also previously claimed the player has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain, and along with Real and Barca, one imagines they’d be more capable of paying the money required for both a transfer fee and his wages.