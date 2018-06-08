Fans are all saying the same thing as Manchester United star looks a different player for England

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford was in inspired form for England last night as they beat Costa Rica in a World Cup warm-up friendly match.

The 20-year-old scored a beauty and generally impressed for Gareth Southgate’s side, looking somewhat freer than he has done for some time playing in a United shirt.

Unsurprisingly, many fans have taken this as an opportunity to blame Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho for stifling his talent as they believe Rashford will now look a far better player playing with freedom for England.

Of course, it’s a little too early to say as the Three Lions face much sterner tests ahead once the World Cup really gets going.

Marcus Rashford looked better for England than he has for Manchester United

Still, the signs are promising from Rashford despite a disappointing second half of the season at club level, where he’d become less of a regular following Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Should Mourinho accept some level of blame for failing to get Rashford to this level? Here’s what fans on Twitter make of it all…

